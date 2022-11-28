Larry Noel, 40, was gunned down while parked in his. Four young children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

ST. LOUIS – A second man connected to a 2018 murder in St. Louis City’s Vandeventer neighborhood pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday for his role in the crime.

The murder occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in the 4300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found Larry Noel shot inside a car parked at a shopping plaza. Four children, ages 1, 2, 9, and 10, were inside the car at the time of the shooting. The 9-year-old was injured by broken glass. The other children were not injured.

Noel was rushed to a local hospital, but later died. He was 40.

Days later, detectives arrested Alvin Green Jr. and Willie Frazier for the murder. Authorities said Frazier drove Green to the shopping plaza that day and provided him with the gun used to kill Noel.

Green pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree murder, four counts of fourth-degree assault, and armed criminal action. However, he attempted to withdraw his guilty plea in Jan. 2020, claiming ineffective counsel. Later that month, a St. Louis Circuit Court judge sentenced Green to 18 years in prison.

Frazier initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea while awaiting trial. He eventually pleaded guilty to armed criminal action, second-degree assault, and misdemeanor assault.

A judge accepted Frazier’s plea deal and sentenced him to three years for armed criminal action, a consecutive seven-year sentence for assault, and a concurrent one-year term for the misdemeanor.