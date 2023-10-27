ST. CLAIR, Mo. — A 31-year-old English teacher and varsity cheerleading coach at St. Clair High School in Missouri has revealed that she created adult content on the website OnlyFans. Megan Gaither was put on leave by the school district and expects to lose her job, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Gaither, whose annual pay, including her cheerleading coaching stipend, amounted to around $47,500, joined OnlyFans in May to address financial challenges. She says the account was used to help pay her student loans.

This revelation comes after a similar incident involving Brianna Coppage, a former coworker of Gaither’s, who resigned after the school district found her OnlyFans account. Coppage’s success on the platform skyrocketed, with her subscription rate increasing significantly and attracting worldwide media attention.

“What we do in our own free time should be of no business to the school,” Gaither tells the eMissourian.

Gaither said she had been earning an additional $3,000 to $5,000 per month on OnlyFans before she shut her account down. However, rumors began circulating after Gaither appeared in a video on Coppage’s account, even though her face was not shown. The district’s response to these events remains unclear, with the superintendent declining to issue a statement.

Gaither claims that the low teacher pay was the driving force behind her decision to join OnlyFans. She hopes to raise awareness about the challenges of teacher pay.

