ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A second Northwoods officer faces criminal charges in alleged police beating earlier this month in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Michael Hill, 51, with second-degree kidnapping. Prosecutors previously charged another city of Northwoods officer, Samuel Davis, 26, in the case.

Investigators say Hill was Davis’ supervising officer at the time of the alleged beating.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX 2, the incident occurred on July 4. The victim reported Officer Samuel Davis took him into custody at a Walgreens store in Northwoods.

But rather than bring the victim to the police station, Davis allegedly drove to a remote area in Kinloch, near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hugo Avenue. Police claim Officer Davis pepper sprayed the victim, struck him with his baton, and told him not to return to Northwoods.

A bystander found the victim bloodied and wounded, and called 911. Their statements were consistent with the victim’s claims. The victim was hospitalized with serious physical injuries, including a broken jaw.

Investigators determined Officer Davis deactivated his body-worn camera after placing the victim in the backseat of his patrol car. Davis also did not tell the dispatcher he had someone in custody, nor did he file a report about the arrest.

Per the probable cause statement, Hill returned to the Walgreens store and made a “incriminating statement” about what happened to the victim. It adds that Hill also never activated his camera or reported that the suspect was in custody.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an at large warrant against Davis on July 14, charging him with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and second-degree kidnapping. Four days later, prosecutors filed an at large warrant for Hill for one second-degree kidnapping charge.