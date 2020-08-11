Second person dies from vehicle that crashed into a North County home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Monday night the St. Louis County Police Department released a statement saying a second person has died from a vehicle that crashed into a home on August 6th.

Police say 11-year-old Emmanuel Thomas-Barnett of Florissant died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of Del Lago Drive in north St. Louis County. Police officers dispatched the scene located the one-vehicle accident, which had crashed into a residence.

Of the 3 occupants in the vehicle, 2 have died from their injuries. The first being 18-year-old William Owens of St. Louis. The third person, the driver, a 19-year-old female who was treated and released from the hospital.

The 2 occupants in the residence were uninjured.

An investigation has revealed that the vehicle was speeding while traveling southwest on Del Lago Drive when it left the road and struck the residence.