Second positive COVID-19 case in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A person in their 70s is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Health Department, this case comes just hours after the health department learned of the first positive test.

The source of this latest exposure remains under investigation. The health department is working with the state and healthcare providers to monitor the patient and identify anyone who may have been in close contact with this individual.

The health department recommends keeping a distance of six feet or more from others whenever possible. Avoid handshakes, fist bumps, hugs, and kisses, as well as touching your own mouth, nose, or eyes.

For general questions, individuals can call the Missouri hotline number at 877-435-8411 or visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services online at www.health.mo.gov. To stay up to date on local case counts, please go to lchdmo.org/covid19-testing.