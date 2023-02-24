ST. LOUIS – Police recently arrested a second teenager in connection with a murder tied to a foiled carjacking last month.

A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A 14-year-old boy was previously arrested in the case on Jan. 28.

Investigators say Kay Johnson, 38, was fatally shot on Jan. 24 during an attempted carjacking in the 4700 block of Compton Avenue.

Both teenagers arrested in this case are being held at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center, accused of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

A task force consisting of St. Louis officers determined that a group of individuals was responsible for a series of carjackings, attempted carjackings, and robberies in south city, including Johnson’s death.