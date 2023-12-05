CLAYTON, Mo. — A second teen is wanted in connection with a November 13 killing in Clayton. Darrion A. Johnson, 18, is charged with murder and several other felonies. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it was the first homicide in the affluent St. Louis suburb since 2006. His bond is set at $500,000, cash-only.

Police are still looking for Darrion Johnson. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and police are asking the public for help to find him. He is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if immediately you see him or 314-290-8425 to send a tip about his location.

Chrysler 300 on surveillance video

Trenell Johnson, 18, is also accused of killing 41-year-old Joshua Harris last month. Trenell was placed under arrest days after the shooting.

Police say Harris saw people breaking into his wife’s vehicle, parked on Wydown Boulevard, early that morning. He got his gun and attempted to confront the suspects.

Surveillance video shows shots being fired from a Chrysler 300 from both the passenger and driver’s sides of the vehicle. Harris was shot in the chest and died from the wound.

Major Case Squad investigators say that Darrion was breaking into vehicles with Trennel Johnson and others on November 13. They have surveillance video of Darrion driving the group in a Chrysler 300 around Clayton. Cell phone records indicate that he was near Wydown Boulevard and Hanley Road when the shooting happened. Investigators also have surveillance video of Darrion driving the same vehicle to work in the days leading up to the fatal shooting.

Investigators say that they have cell phone records that indicate Darrion returned to the same are a couple of hours later. Surveillance video shows Trenell Johnson getting out of the white Chrysler’s passenger seat.

Note: Video in this report is from a recent related story about vehicle break-ins.