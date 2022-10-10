ST. LOUIS – A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Stephanie Carper appeared in federal court on Oct. 6 to plead guilty to felony bank fraud.

Carper, 51, admitted that between Sept. 2013 and Sept. 2019, she wrote her name on 44 company checks that had been pre-signed by the owner and his relatives that were supposed to be used to pay vendors. Carper wrote in false explanations on the bank deposit slips and the check registry to conceal her thefts.

Carper’s scheme netted her $1.2 million, which she used to purchase a 2015 Nissan Murano SUV, a 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, and a Caterpillar 247 skid loader, as well as vacations to Alaska and elsewhere.

A federal judge has scheduled Carper’s sentencing for Jan. 9, 2023. Carper faces up to 30 years in prison and a million-dollar fine. She’ll also be ordered to pay back the money she stole.