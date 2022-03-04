Secretary of State Ashcroft holds voter registration drive at Parkway West

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is visiting two St. Louis area schools Friday.

He is visiting Parkway West High School and Highcroft Ridge Elementary. He plans to host a voter registration drive in Ballwin at 11 a.m. at the high school. Later, he’ll meet with fifth-graders at the elementary school in Chesterfield. He plans to talk with them about the importance of civics, state government, and being a good citizen.

Ashcroft said voter registration drives are a great opportunity for young Missourians to learn more about the process and get registered. This comes as St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page proposed making general Election Day a holiday for county employees. He has asked the Civil Service Commission for approval. Currently, employees can take up to three hours off with pay to go to the polls.