Section of I-70 to close Wednesday for Wentzville Marine’s procession

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Several miles of westbound traffic on Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis will close briefly Wednesday as the remains of a Marine killed in Afghanistan are escorted from St. Louis-Lambert International Airport to a funeral home.

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz was among 13 U.S. service members killed last month in Kabul. Schmitz was from Wentzville, Missouri.

Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson says the westbound lanes will be closed as the procession moves from the airport to Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles.

Intersections will reopen as soon as the procession passes. Thompson said the procession is expected to start around 1 p.m. Wednesday and take about 20 minutes.