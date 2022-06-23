BRIDGETON, Mo. – A section of St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon following a fatal crash.

The road was closed between Fee Fee Road and Lindbergh Boulevard. One person was reported dead.

Additional specifics on the crash were not immediately known.

It’s unclear how long the road will be closed or if it will affect the afternoon and evening commute.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.