ST. LOUIS — One day after a shooting took the life of 28-year-old Fred Moore, police announced security changes at the riverfront in downtown St. Louis.



A large group gathered on Lenore K. Sullivan near the bottom of the Poplar Street Bridge after midnight Wednesday when they received a call for a shooting. Police said when they arrived at the scene, more than 100 cars fled the area.

Police said Moore, of East St. Louis, was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were also critically hurt after being shot in the stomach.

Brandon Howard, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.



“We are aware of a recent uptick in incidents at this location,” said Major Renee Kriesmann, commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Central Patrol Division, in a statement.

“Despite renovation of the National Parks Service, Arch Grounds, and the redesigning of Lenore K Sullivan, we continue to face challenges at this location,” she continued



Police said the shooting happened on the south end of Lenore K. Sullivan. Kriesmann said most of the north end of the road has gates and concrete barriers. The south end has stayed open, but Kriesmann said that is changing because of the recent incidents.



Starting Thursday, the south end will be secured by a gate and no cars will be allowed on Lenore K. Sullivan after 7 p.m.



Read the rest of Kriesmann’s statement below:

We will do all we can to accommodate the riverboat activities during this time. We are working with the ​City and our business partners to find the best solutions for securing Lenore K Sullivan, but for now, we will use those gates that are already at this location. In addition, the intersection of Lenore K Sullivan and Chouteau is staffed by the SLMPD each weekend as part of our violent crime reduction/cruising enforcement detail. There is a lot being done along this stretch of Lenore K Sullivan and we continue to monitor and change our plan to keep people safe.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward at 866-371-TIPS (8477).