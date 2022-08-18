ST. LOUIS – A Schnucks in north St. Louis was shut down Thursday after police said a security guard shot someone inside the store.

Customers said it was a chaotic scene that they haven’t seen at the grocery store and they hope it won’t happen again.

“It surprised me no one was on the lot, so I knew something was going on,” said Eric Stafford. “But, I have heard that there are safety problems.”

Police said around 2:40 p.m. they received a call about a shooting inside the store near Union and Natural Bridge. They said one person was shot and officers shut down the store while they investigate.

“It seems like this is about the only store that’s close by that you’re able to go to,” Stafford said. “Now, it’s closed and I can’t even get my prescriptions filled. “Schnucks is the main store we have to go to and we surely don’t want to lose that.”

Schnucks sent this statement to FOX 2.

“We are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the St. Louis Police Department and assisting them as they investigate.”

The shooting is just a few days after Schnucks requested help from the city in a different area of town. Schnucks said they are taking several steps to ensure the safety of customers, including partnering with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to send behavioral specialists to areas where they are needed.

Customers like Stafford want to see more security.

“I know what’s going on and I’ve seen the changes as the years go by,” Stafford said. “It’s just like, you know, I guess we have to get more police force in the city and just have to start cracking down on things.”

Police are not releasing any more information at this time and said the investigation is still ongoing. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.