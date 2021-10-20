Security guard still in critical condition after being run over by vehicle

ST. LOUIS – A security guard is still in critical condition after he was run over by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. when the 38-year-old security guard investigated a suspicious car driving around the hospital parking lot. The man who was driving was suspected of breaking into cars, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

After the man hit the security guard with the car, gunshots were fired and the man was shot in the chest, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police towed a red Kia from the scene later Wednesday morning that had damage to its hood and bullet holes in the front windshield.

Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over the scene.

A 26-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle during the incident was taken into custody. She tried to run from the scene, according to police.

Police are seeking second-degree murder, assault, and armed criminal action charges on her in connection with the incident. She has not yet been charged and warrants will be applied at the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

A witness identified as John had just stepped outside of the hospital when the incident happened.

”I heard security guards responding to a ‘security guard down.’ By the time I got over (there), I witnessed one car smashed, kind of on top of the other one. They said they needed extra hands, and they sounded pretty frantic, so I came over to see if I could assist.” John said.

SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital released the following statement: “This has been a difficult day at Cardinal Glennon. We’re a tight-knit community — in many ways a family — and to have one of our own critically injured like this is upsetting. SSM Health believes in the power of prayer, and we ask the community to join us in praying for healing for our friend and colleague.”

Linda Banks who lives right behind the hospital the news of the incident was shocking.

“You have to be on guard at all times, no matter where you live,” she said. “My heart goes to everyone. It’s sad all the way around.”