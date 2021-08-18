Security officer shot outside Reign Restaurant on Washington Avenue

ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot early Wednesday morning in Downtown St. Louis.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot along Washington Avenue across from Reign Restaurant.

The owner told FOX 2, one of the victims is a security officer who was shot while trying to break up a disturbance in that parking lot.

Police said the dispute may have started when a woman was kicked out of the club. They say her boyfriend may have fired the shots.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.