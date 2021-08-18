Security officer shot outside Reign Restaurant on Washington Avenue

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot early Wednesday morning in Downtown St. Louis.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot along Washington Avenue across from Reign Restaurant.

The owner told FOX 2, one of the victims is a security officer who was shot while trying to break up a disturbance in that parking lot.

Police said the dispute may have started when a woman was kicked out of the club. They say her boyfriend may have fired the shots.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News