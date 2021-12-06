Security on Metro transit to increase following shooting of MetroBus driver

ST. LOUIS – Officials from the region’s largest transit system, Bi-State Development, are beefing up security for bus drivers and riders after a MetroBus driver was shot Friday evening. The driver has remained in the hospital in critical condition since the incident.

MetroBus is adding private security patrols to select routes and working with law enforcement to boost police presence.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the shooting that caused the bus driver to crash into a utility pole. The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday at the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was hit in the upper body. There were several passengers on the bus at the time. They were not injured from the gunshot, which they said was a single gunshot from outside the bus.

While the driver remains in hospital, a vigil was held Sunday. More than 20 people gathered to pray for their co-worker and friend.

President and CEO of Bi-State Development Taulby Roach said the Metro Transit System will continue to invest in operator shields, cameras, and radios to increase security.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting who wishes to remain anonymous to call 866-731-TIPS. Anyone with information could be eligible for a CrimeStoppers reward of up to $5,000.