SEDALIA, Mo. – A Missouri man will spend a decade behind bars for attempting to hire a hitman.

Jon Mark Wilson, 58, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to the crime.

According to court documents, Wilson wanted the hitman to kill a juvenile who accused him of sex crimes.

Instead of agreeing to the hit, the person contacted law enforcement and worked to arrange a meeting between Wilson and an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Court documents show Wilson drove from Sedalia to Kansas City, Kansas in January of 2019 to meet the undercover agent.

He paid the agent $2,000 up front and agreed to pay another $5,000 after the murder was completed.

The documents show Wilson told the undercover agent he wished he could have the victim’s mother killed as well, but he did not have the money. Instead, Wilson said he hoped the victim’s mother would be so upset over her child’s death that she would take her own life.

Wilson provided the undercover agent with a picture of the victim and purchased shotgun shells for the agent to use in the murder.

When Wilson left the meeting, he was arrested by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

He still faces statutory sodomy charges in Pettis County from the original case.