See inside: Mike Shildt’s Clayton condo is on the market

ST. LOUIS – A Clayton condo currently on the market was previously owned by former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt.

His release from the team became public on Thursday, October 14.

The $375,000 condo is located at 7520 Buckingham Drive. According to the Zillow listing, the condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is 1,360 square feet. The condo is in the Clayton School District, and it was built in 1935.

The description of the unit on Zillow says it “arguably has the best curb appeal in the entire Moorlands neighborhood.

The condo is complete with french doors that open to a balcony, a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, solid counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, basement storage, and a 2-car tandem parking space.

Shildt bought the condo in November 2018 for $345,000, according to St. Louis County property records.

The photos of unit 2E’s interior include baseball memorabilia in what looks to be the office. Cardinals jackets can also be seen in a photo of a closet.