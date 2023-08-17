ST. LOUIS — A lot of people played with Barbie’s Dream Home when they were kids. The pictures of this estate, with its palatial pastel rooms, elevator, pools, and more, may send you back down memory lane. Check out this photo gallery of an amazing St. Louis area home.

This unique mansion is on the market for $5.25 million, has a resort-like feel, and sits on over three acres. It includes a grand entrance hall connecting to entertaining areas with high ceilings and large windows. This home has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, 13,647 square feet, and a lot of pink.

The main level features a suite with a spa-like bath, two walk-in closets, and a private terrace. A second en-suite bedroom caters to varied needs. Upstairs, there are five en-suite bedrooms, recreation rooms, and a lower-level entertainment complex with a full kitchen, bar, screening room, stage, dance floor, and home gym with a steam sauna and fitness rooms.

Additional features include an elevator, six fireplaces, and whole-house smart sound, surveillance, and lighting. Outside, there are tiered patios, an infinity-edge pool, fountains, a tennis court, and a six-car garage with a porte cochere, which is a doorway to a building or courtyard.

Very Barbie fantasy home-like. It’s listed by Stephanie Oliver With Dielmann Sotheby’s Realty.