See inside this Kirkwood penthouse listed for over $1 million

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A two-level penthouse apartment in Kirkwood is on the market for over $1 million.

Unit 303 at 110 West Madison Avenue is 2,463 square feet with three beds and three bathrooms. There is also a gas fireplace and a private terrace. The main bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The unit has a main floor laundry room and there is underground parking and storage.

The unit is listed by John Jackson Neighborhood RE for $1,199,900.

