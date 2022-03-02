See inside this Kirkwood penthouse listed for over $1 million

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC
  • Joshua Parmenter Photography, LLC

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A two-level penthouse apartment in Kirkwood is on the market for over $1 million.

Unit 303 at 110 West Madison Avenue is 2,463 square feet with three beds and three bathrooms. There is also a gas fireplace and a private terrace. The main bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The unit has a main floor laundry room and there is underground parking and storage.

The unit is listed by John Jackson Neighborhood RE for $1,199,900.

Click here to get more details on the listing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News