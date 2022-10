ST. LOUIS – Guests will enjoy beer and bites Thursday night at Foederfest.

They’ll also learn how beer gets its start as they tour the nation’s only foeder manufacturer. Foeders are giant wood barrels used to ferment beer.

It’s all taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Foeder Crafters of America on Indian Head Industrial Boulevard. All proceeds from the event benefit United Services for Children.