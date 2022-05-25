ST. LOUIS – X Ambassadors, Third Eye Blind, and a collection of R&B and hip-hop acts from the 90s will headline the three-night Fair St. Louis event.
Fair St. Louis will be at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis this year. The annual Independence Day weekend event starts on Saturday, July 2 and goes through Monday, July 4.
Each night of outdoor concerts is free to the general public. The lineups for all three nights are as follows:
Saturday, July 2
X Ambassadors
Michael B. Whit
Well Hungarians
Steve Reeb
Sunday, July 3
Third Eye Blind
Rodney Atkins
Tyler Farr
Fire for Effect
Joran Sutter and The High Road
Dovydas
Wild Air
Yacht Rockers
Leslie Craig Duo
Monday, July 4
90s House Party feat. Color Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC
Just in Time
Lisa Ramey
Dovydas
Aftershock
Joe Dirt
For more information, visit FairSaintLouis.org.