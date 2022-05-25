ST. LOUIS – X Ambassadors, Third Eye Blind, and a collection of R&B and hip-hop acts from the 90s will headline the three-night Fair St. Louis event.

Fair St. Louis will be at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis this year. The annual Independence Day weekend event starts on Saturday, July 2 and goes through Monday, July 4.

Each night of outdoor concerts is free to the general public. The lineups for all three nights are as follows:

Saturday, July 2

X Ambassadors

Michael B. Whit

Well Hungarians

Steve Reeb

Sunday, July 3

Third Eye Blind

Rodney Atkins

Tyler Farr

Fire for Effect

Joran Sutter and The High Road

Dovydas

Wild Air

Yacht Rockers

Leslie Craig Duo

Monday, July 4

90s House Party feat. Color Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC

Just in Time

Lisa Ramey

Dovydas

Aftershock

Joe Dirt

For more information, visit FairSaintLouis.org.