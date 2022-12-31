American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters“—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in St. Charles County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. St. Charles County has a shorter commute than five out of six neighboring counties, with Lincoln County, MO having the longest commute at 33.6 minutes.

St. Charles County commuting by the numbers

– Average commute: 25.6 minutes

— 7.1% higher than state average

— #47 worst commute in the state

– Workers with 1+ hour commute: 3.9%

– Workers who drive to work: 89.6%

— Workers who carpool to work: 6.2%

– Workers who take public transport to work: 0.1%

– Workers who work from home: 8.5%

– Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 12.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.4%

Commutes in neighboring counties

#1. St. Louis County, MO: 24.1 minutes

#2. St. Charles County, MO: 25.6 minutes

#2. Madison County, IL: 25.6 minutes

#4. Jersey County, IL: 26.5 minutes

#5. Franklin County, MO: 29.9 minutes

#6. Warren County, MO: 30.2 minutes

#7. Lincoln County, MO: 33.6 minutes

Counties with the best commute in Missouri

#1. Nodaway County: 15.6 minutes

#2. Grundy County: 16.4 minutes

#3. Adair County: 16.6 minutes

Counties with the worst commute in Missouri

#1. Bollinger County: 33.9 minutes

#2. Caldwell County: 33.7 minutes

#3. Worth County: 33.6 minutes