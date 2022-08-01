ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A primary election is being held in Missouri on August 2, 2022. You may want to know what is on the ballot before heading in to vote. We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.

Missouri Senate race:

The Missouri Senate primary election is getting national attention. Voters can choose between 21 Republican candidates. Some of the top candidates in recent polling are Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Governor Eric Greitens, and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

There are 11 Democratic candidates running in Missouri’s senate primary. Recent polls show Trudy Busch Valentine and Lucas Kunce leading the polls in that race.

Local, national, and state-wide races

Missouri voters will also be choosing candidates for congress, state auditor, state senate, collector of revenue, prosecuting attorney, and the St. Louis County Executive. There is also a special election for a St. Louis City Alderman. What appears on your ballot depends on where you live. Review the sample ballots below or our voter’s guide to learn more about the candidates running for office.

Sample ballots:

Voters in St. Louis County will also be deciding three propositions

Proposition A helps to protect St. Louis County employees who are acting as whistleblowers. The county’s charter would be amended to allow them to report “mismanagement” without the fear of retribution.

helps to protect St. Louis County employees who are acting as whistleblowers. The county’s charter would be amended to allow them to report “mismanagement” without the fear of retribution. Proposition M puts some barriers in place for St. Louis County Council members giving themselves a raise. A commission will be involved in the process if the proposition passes.

puts some barriers in place for St. Louis County Council members giving themselves a raise. A commission will be involved in the process if the proposition passes. Proposition V would amend the charter to limit the St. Louis County Executive’s power to make political appointments to fill vacant roles.

Voters in St. Louis City will be voting on two propositions

Proposition S will approve $160 million to improve St. Louis schools. All 60 St. Louis Public schools will be getting some of the funding for upgrades and repairs if voters approve this measure.

will approve $160 million to improve St. Louis schools. All 60 St. Louis Public schools will be getting some of the funding for upgrades and repairs if voters approve this measure. Proposition F would increase the maximum fine for illegal dumping from $500 to $1,000.