ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Interstate 44 at Big Bend has been closed since Friday night, but there is relief coming for drivers.

That section of I-44 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. However, one lane in each direction—as well as Big Bend itself—will remain closed through August when the work is expected to be finished.

MoDOT continues its work to replace the Big Bend Bridge.

MoDOT said the bridge was built in 1967 and is in poor condition. They said it’s cheaper to rebuild the bridge than to continue to fix it. Traffic will be rerouted up and over the ramps but MoDOT officials are telling motorists to expect significant delays. They are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.