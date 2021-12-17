Semi and train collide in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train and a semi-truck collided this morning near East Grans and Hall Street in north St. Louis. The area is just north of the Merchants Bridge.

The train is stopped and the truck is off the tracks. A crew appears to be investigating the accident.

The truck has appeared to damage some of the railroad equipment in the area. The trailer’s rear door also appears to be broken.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in this accident. This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.