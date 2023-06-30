WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A semi driver was hurt in a collision involving a train Friday afternoon in Warren County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday on Veterans Memorial Parkway, just east of Archer Road.

Investigators say the semi driver, a 54-year-old man, failed to yield to an oncoming train at a crossing before his car was struck. MSHP says there was not signal at the specific crossing where the collision happened, just some railroad crossing signs that were displayed.

MSHP Troop C, which covers most of the St. Louis region, is investigating the collision.