Fatal collision involving a semi-truck and another vehicle in Berkeley

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A portion of McDonnell Road is closed at Banshee after a collision between a semi tractor-trailer and another vehicle. The vehicle has severe front-end damage. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms that this is a fatal accident.

First responders are on the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, firefighters, and local law enforcement are helping with the situation. The extent of injuries to others in this crash is not known at this time.

