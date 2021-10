O’FALLON, Mo. – A crash involving a semi-truck has caused all westbound lanes of I-70 at T.R. Hughes Boulevard to close Friday at approximately 9:40 a.m.

O’Fallon Police said all westbound traffic must exit at T.R. Hughes Boulevard. They urge motorists to use an alternate route.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the scene.

I-70 CLOSED westbound at T.R. Hughes Blvd due to a crash involving a semi-truck. All westbound traffic must exit at T.R. Hughes Blvd. Please use an alternate route to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/O7uoK12fbo — O'Fallon (MO) Police (@OFallonPolice) October 22, 2021

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. Refresh this story for the latest updates.