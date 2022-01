ST. LOUIS — Eastbound I-44 has been shut down in both directions just before Jamieson Avenue in south St. Louis due to a semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Louis Fire Department extinguished the flames just before 4:00 p.m. It’s unclear what led up to the incident or whether anyone was injured.

Authorities are urging drivers to use an alternate route.

