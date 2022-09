ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A semi-truck has overturned on the eastbound ramp to Interstate 44 at Layfayette Avenue. Eastbound traffic is backed up on I-44 near Jefferson.

Traffic cameras showed the driver climbing out of the truck. He is expected to be OK.

Delays are expected for some time as crews work to clear the truck from the road. Check our traffic map for the latest updates. FOX2Now.om/Traffic