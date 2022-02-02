Semi-trucks stuck on snowy I-70 hills near Columbia close interstate for hours

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency shared an update about a serious crash and issue with the road involving several semi-trucks on I-70 in Columbia, Missouri. The interstate is closed up in both directions near the stadium. There’s also a jackknifed rig in the median near mile marker 124.

The crash happened at around 11:00 am and it is expected to be closed until around 2:00 pm. Tractor-trailers are having trouble climbing snow-covered hills in both directions. The area has seen around 3-4 inches of snow today and is expecting to get more this evening.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety shared images to Facebook of several semi-trucks crashed along the highway at around 11:30 am. Images from traffic cameras at around12:30 pm show a snow-blown interstate with only a few vehicles parked on it. Crews appear to be trying to clear the area of damaged or stuck vehicles.