ST. LOUIS – A first-of-its-kind facility is coming to the region, and Missouri US Senator Roy Blunt will be in Downtown St. Louis Friday to welcome it.

He will participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new sensitive compartmented information facility at the globe building. It will play a big role in supporting the expansion of the geo-spatial-intelligence sector in the St. Louis area.

A massive new campus for the secretive National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is being built in north St. Louis.

The companion NGA East campus is located in Springfield, Virginia. The new NGA West has been in its current headquarters near the Anheuser-Busch brewery in south St. Louis for 70 years. Most people know very little about it but if there’s one place that makes St. Louis important to the rest of the world, it’s the NGA.