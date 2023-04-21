HAZELWOOD — Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley announces that his “Justice for Jana Elementary Act” has new support. He says Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm agrees to support his bill. It would have the energy department set up a fund to clean up schools contaminated by World War II-era nuclear projects.

The bill would also require the Army Corps of Engineers to clean up the school. And test the entire Hazelwood school district for radioactive contamination.

Hawley hopes the Senate will pass his bill next week.