ST. LOUIS — What would you like to ask leaders in St. Louis and Missouri about how to deal with crime? FOX 2 and KPLR 11 will take your questions to the people governing the region and the state.

The city of St. Louis has been ranked as one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. The city recently named a new police chief to help deal with the issue. Chief Robert Tracy says he is keenly aware of the challenges facing the city. He is confident he can help make the city safer.

A teen recently lost her legs after a car crash in downtown St. Louis. Many say the driver should have been behind bars. There are calls for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s job over the issue. Her office has a backlog of thousands of cases.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Municipalities across the region are dealing with crime in different ways. Some are using license plate scanners at their borders. Businesses are getting creative with methods to repel burglars, like fog machines, bars, and car barriers. Some of them are simply moving away from high-crime areas. A few neighborhoods are hiring private security guards.

St. Louis threatened legal action against Kia and Hyundai to get them to make cars harder to steal. In St. Louis City and St. Louis County, thefts of both vehicle makes are up more than ten times from last year’s levels, according to data requested from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis County Police Department.

What should the region do about crime? Send us your questions, and we will get them answered by St. Louis area leaders.

Post your question for St. Louis area leaders here