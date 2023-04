ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Senior citizens in need of help can head to the city of Florissant for a resource fair Tuesday.

It runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the James J. Eagan Community Center. There will be more than 75 booths with information for senior citizens considering moving to retirement communities, assisted living, and long-term care facilities.

There will also be free coffee and donuts.