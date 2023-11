ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Seniors are getting a tax break in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed the bill allowing the county to join the state tax program.

It freezes property for those 67 and up. Only seniors whose property is valued below $550,000 qualify for the freeze. The program goes into effect on January 1.

St. Charles County is also offering the tax freeze. St. Louis City is still considering it.