ST. LOUIS – A Glasgow Village man convicted of murdering a retired St. Louis Police Captain faces sentencing Wednesday morning.

Sentencing for Stephan Cannon is set for 10:00 a.m. in Division 13 Wednesday, October 5. Cannon faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for the killing of David Dorn. Cannon was found guilty of six charges in this case, including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action. The jury found him guilty after only three hours of deliberations.

Cannon was convicted of shooting and killing 77-year-old David Dorn back in June 2020. Dorn was responding to a burglar alarm at a friend’s business, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. When he arrived, Dorn confronted by looters who had broken into the store in the aftermath of a George Floyd protest.

Police said Cannon fired ten shots at Dorn during the confrontation. Dorn was hit four times, dying from his injuries. Dorn spent 43 years in law enforcement. He served for many years in the St. Louis Police Department, rising to the rank of captain. He was the chief of Moline Acres Police Department before retiring.

Dorn’s widow, Ann Dorn, spoke with us after the verdict. She said her husband would have helped Cannon, but never had the opportunity to do that.

“For the young man to not even give Dave a chance to talk to him, to just shoot him for no reason,” Dorn said. “Once he retired as a policeman, I never thought I would get that knock on the door. I’m not going to let his memory die. I’m going to carry his name on in helping first responders and try and get the respect back.”

In that same interview, Dorn told us she feels for Cannon’s mother and his family.