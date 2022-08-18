ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was sentenced Thursday for the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s brother.

A county jury convicted Dashon Reece of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action on June 23.

Reece shot and killed Alfred Saddler on June 7, 2019, in the 6900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, in the Beverly Hills municipality.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Reece refused to accept guilt for Saddler’s death during an interview ahead of the sentencing hearing.

“The defendant repeatedly says he did nothing wrong,” the report says. “That’s a slap in the face to the jury, the victim, and his family.”

Reece was sentenced to 11 years on each charge but they’ll be served concurrently.

Saddler’s mother spoke at the hearing prior to Reece’s sentencing. She told the court she raised her son “in a God-fearing family, we don’t bother nobody.” Saddler was a father of two.