ST. LOUIS – A would-be robber first suffered the indignity of having his gun taken away from him by his intended victim. Now, a St. Louis man will spend 12.5 years in prison for his trouble.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Marshall Seals attempted to rob a Mobil gas station on Hampton Avenue on Jan. 11, 2021.

According to court documents, Seals walked into the store and initially tried to buy merchandise. He told the clerk he didn’t have enough money and left the store. However, Seals came back with a pistol and pointed it at the employee.

When Seals racked the slide of his pre-World War II-era pistol to load it, the gun jammed. The clerk seized on the opportunity and went for the gun. During the struggle, Seals hit the clerk with a wine bottle. Ultimately, the employee managed to wrestle the gun away from Seals, who then ran from the gas station.

Seals came back a short time later and asked for his gun back. Seals left the store without his gun and his cellphone, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 22, 2021, police attempted to pull over an SUV that Seals was driving for a traffic violation. Seals sped away but was eventually caught and apprehended. Police found a loaded rifle in the SUV.

Seals pleaded guilty this past May to an attempted robbery charge.