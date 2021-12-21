September shooting is now a homicide after victim dies weeks post-incident

ST. LOUIS – A man who was shot and injured in September died from his injuries in October. The medical examiner ruled the victim’s cause of death a homicide on Thursday, December 16.

The shooting happened on September 10 at 9 p.m. Jonathan Crowder, 36, was arrested on September 16. He was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon – shooting at a motor vehicle.

On September 10, the victim, 61-year-old Kent Hamm, was found inside of a vehicle in the 4800 block of Cote Brilliante with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He died from his injuries on October 18.

