FOX2 obtained exclusive video of the suspect with a young girl in what appears to be a violation of the court’s release agreement.

ST. LOUIS – The trial for a man accused of multiple sex crimes begins next week.

Dominic Yocco is facing 28 sex charges involving ten different minors, some of them were reportedly unconscious during the offenses. The charges include first-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years old, and third-degree assault.

A court document says these crimes were committed between November 17, 2016 and July 3, 2018 in St. Louis County.

Yocco has remained out of jail as he awaited trial at his grandmother’s house. He’s out on a $250,000 cash-only bond with a court order that he must stay away from girls he’s not related to while submitting to electronic monitoring. He’s not allowed to have social media or internet on his phone, and home internet use is monitored.

Yocco was filmed next to a minor girl who he’s not related to and it was found that he was using a social media account while following young girls.

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond, but Judge Ellen Ribaudo only tightened Yocco’s house arrest rules. The judge says that Yocco can no longer leave his grandmother’s home unless it’s for court or medical care.