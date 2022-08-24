ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 26-year-old man currently residing in the Utah Department of Corrections for multiple rapes is wanted for a 2016 sex crime in St. Francois County, Missouri.

Earlier this month, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dayton Racer with first-degree rape or attempted rape. A probable cause statement from the county sheriff’s department and obtained by FOX 2 says the crime occurred on June 26, 2016, in Farmington.

Investigators met with the victim at a local hospital, who explained that she met Racer out at a bar while celebrating her birthday. She left with Racer, who pulled his car over and forced himself on her more than once. The woman told authorities she fought with Racer while he raped her. Racer eventually dropped her off and she made note of his license plate before contacting police and getting examined at a hospital.

Authorities tested the victim’s sexual assault kit, which matched Racer, who was living in Ste. Genevieve at the time.

Racer was later arrested in Utah for two different rapes and a sexual battery. He was convicted of those three crimes in March 2020 and is currently in Kane County Jail in Utah. Racer has not yet been extradited to St. Francois County on this recent charge.