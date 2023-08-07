ST. ANN — A man is facing nine felony charges after a series of St. Louis County smoke shop burglaries that caused thousands of dollars in damages. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says Cameron Tyler, 32, stole marijuana products and paraphernalia.

After Tyler was arrested, police said that he admitted to the crimes. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The crimes were committed at several locations from June 10, 2023 to July 31, 2023. Tyler is accused of using rocks and hammers to break the glass doors of the businesses. He would then steal hundreds of dollars worth of marijuana and related products. The damage to the businesses typically exceeded the value of the products he is accused of stealing.

Businesses that police and prosecutors accuse Tyler of stealing from are the Discount Smoke Shop in St. Ann, Camy Distributors, and a smoke shop in north St. Louis County. It appears that he may have gone back to steal from these businesses several times.