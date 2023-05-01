RIDGELY, TN — The epicenter of over ten earthquakes over the past three days has been in one Tennessee town near the border with Missouri. The last earthquake was a 2.8 magnitude quake in Ridgely, Tennessee Monday afternoon. The seismically active area around Missouri’s Bootheel is known for one of the largest earthquakes in US history.

Earthquakes happen nearly every day near New Madrid, Missouri. The number and frequency of earthquakes centered in Ridgely is not typical. They have been happening over the past three days and range in strength from 1.6 to 2.8 on the Richter scale.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone is located in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky. It is named after the town of New Madrid, Missouri. The town was at the epicenter of a series of powerful earthquakes that occurred in 1811 and 1812.

The area is a geologically complex region where multiple fault lines intersect. This makes it particularly susceptible to seismic activity. The area is considered a high-risk area for earthquake damage due to its large population and the potential for significant infrastructure damage.