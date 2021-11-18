Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Jennings car crash

JENNINGS, Mo. – A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash involving two cars Thursday in Jennings.

The crash occurred on northbound Halls Ferry Road near Shadydale Drive at approximately 6:50 a.m. The northbound direction of Halls Ferry Road was closed off in that area for a time following the crash.

St. Louis County Police said the crash happened when a man driving a Dodge pickup truck pulled onto Halls Ferry Road from Shadydale Drive and crossed the southbound lanes. A Chevrolet Impala driven by a woman on southbound Halls Ferry Road struck the Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Police said, “he may have crawled out of the vehicle prior” to their arrival.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. There were two children inside of her vehicle who suffered “very minor injuries.” The children’s ages and genders are unknown at this time.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.

