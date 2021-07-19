Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Vinita Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The North County Police Cooperative is investigating a serious accident involving three vehicles.

The crash occurred near the intersection of N. Hanley Road and Madison Avenue in Vinita Park.

Witnesses tell FOX 2 it appears one driver stopped on Hanley to help with a vehicle that broke down. A third vehicle then struck those two cars, according to a witness.   

Police have not confirmed the details of the crash but report three vehicles were involved and two people suffered serious injuries.

