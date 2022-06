ST. LOUIS – A serious crash involving at least two vehicles happened in Downtown St. Louis Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on North Broadway at East Taylor off of I-70.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. It is also unknown at this time what led up to this crash.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.