Service disruption: Map shows 30 dropoff locations for St. Louis recycling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is an ongoing labor shortage and the city is still using the same trucks to collect recycling and trash. The result is that items in recycling bins are headed for the landfill. The city has been tossing the recycling out with the trash since mid-July.
You can still recycle in the city of St. Louis. There are 30 dropoff locations that will accept your items. See the map and list below to find the site near you. There is no change to roll cart collection.
The St. Louis Refuse division is still looking for workers. The driver positions are union jobs with competitive salaries and benefits. Drivers are required to have a commercial driver’s license permit. There is also a $1,500 bonus to work during a trial period.
St. Louis city employees can earn a $500 bonus for referring a candidate. The City of St. Louis is looking to hire for more than 100 different vacant positions across departments. All positions start at $15 per hour.
|ZIP
|WARD
|SITE
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|63102
|5
|Engine House #9
|814 Labeaume
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63103
|5
|Street
|Delmar (between 14th and 15th Streets)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63104
|6
|Engine House #7
|2600 LaSalle (at Jefferson)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63106
|5
|Street
|13th at Montgomery
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63106
|5
|Engine House #5
|2123 North Market (at 22nd Street)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63106
|19
|Engine House #17
|3238 Dr. Martin Luther King (at Leonard)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63106
|5
|Fire Department
|Sheridan at Elliot
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63107
|5
|Street
|13th at Branch
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63107
|3
|Engine House #8
|1501 Salisbury (at Blair)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63109
|16
|Engine House #31
|4408 Donovan (at Sutherland)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63111
|11
|Engine House #23
|6500 Michigan (at Soper)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63112
|22
|Engine House #13
|1400 Shawmut (at Ridge)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63112
|22
|Street
|1454 Rowan
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63113
|5
|Street
|Spring at North Market
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63115
|1
|Alley
|3511 Norwood
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63115
|21
|Engine House #26
|4520 Margaretta (between Cora and Taylor)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63115
|1
|Alley
|5102 Palm
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63115
|1
|Alley
|5162 Ashland
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63115
|4
|Street
|Ashland at Newstead (Northeast Corner)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63116
|15
|Alley
|Alley West of Roger between Parker and McDonald)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63117
|24
|Engine House #22
|1229 McCausland (at West Park)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63118
|9
|Engine House #1
|2910 South Jefferson (at Pestalozzi)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63118
|20
|Street
|Virginia at Utah
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63120
|27
|Engine House #27
|5435 Partridge (between Harney and Riverview)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63120
|1
|Street
|Union at Lillian
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63139
|24
|Street Department
|1900 Hampton at I-44
|MON-FRI, 6am-6pm
|63139
|10
|Engine House #35
|5450 Arsenal (at Sublette)
|24 hrs / 7 days
|63110
|17
|Earth Circle Recycling
(during business hours only)
|1660 South Kingshighway (at I-44)
|MON-SAT, 8am-4pm