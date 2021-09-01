Service disruption: Map shows 30 dropoff locations for St. Louis recycling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is an ongoing labor shortage and the city is still using the same trucks to collect recycling and trash. The result is that items in recycling bins are headed for the landfill. The city has been tossing the recycling out with the trash since mid-July.

You can still recycle in the city of St. Louis. There are 30 dropoff locations that will accept your items. See the map and list below to find the site near you. There is no change to roll cart collection.

The St. Louis Refuse division is still looking for workers. The driver positions are union jobs with competitive salaries and benefits. Drivers are required to have a commercial driver’s license permit. There is also a $1,500 bonus to work during a trial period.

St. Louis city employees can earn a $500 bonus for referring a candidate. The City of St. Louis is looking to hire for more than 100 different vacant positions across departments. All positions start at $15 per hour.

ZIP WARD SITE ADDRESS HOURS 63102 5 Engine House #9 814 Labeaume 24 hrs / 7 days 63103 5 Street Delmar (between 14th and 15th Streets) 24 hrs / 7 days 63104 6 Engine House #7 2600 LaSalle (at Jefferson) 24 hrs / 7 days 63106 5 Street 13th at Montgomery 24 hrs / 7 days 63106 5 Engine House #5 2123 North Market (at 22nd Street) 24 hrs / 7 days 63106 19 Engine House #17 3238 Dr. Martin Luther King (at Leonard) 24 hrs / 7 days 63106 5 Fire Department Sheridan at Elliot 24 hrs / 7 days 63107 5 Street 13th at Branch 24 hrs / 7 days 63107 3 Engine House #8 1501 Salisbury (at Blair) 24 hrs / 7 days 63109 16 Engine House #31 4408 Donovan (at Sutherland) 24 hrs / 7 days 63111 11 Engine House #23 6500 Michigan (at Soper) 24 hrs / 7 days 63112 22 Engine House #13 1400 Shawmut (at Ridge) 24 hrs / 7 days 63112 22 Street 1454 Rowan 24 hrs / 7 days 63113 5 Street Spring at North Market 24 hrs / 7 days 63115 1 Alley 3511 Norwood 24 hrs / 7 days 63115 21 Engine House #26 4520 Margaretta (between Cora and Taylor) 24 hrs / 7 days 63115 1 Alley 5102 Palm 24 hrs / 7 days 63115 1 Alley 5162 Ashland 24 hrs / 7 days 63115 4 Street Ashland at Newstead (Northeast Corner) 24 hrs / 7 days 63116 15 Alley Alley West of Roger between Parker and McDonald) 24 hrs / 7 days 63117 24 Engine House #22 1229 McCausland (at West Park) 24 hrs / 7 days 63118 9 Engine House #1 2910 South Jefferson (at Pestalozzi) 24 hrs / 7 days 63118 20 Street Virginia at Utah 24 hrs / 7 days 63120 27 Engine House #27 5435 Partridge (between Harney and Riverview) 24 hrs / 7 days 63120 1 Street Union at Lillian 24 hrs / 7 days 63139 24 Street Department 1900 Hampton at I-44 MON-FRI, 6am-6pm 63139 10 Engine House #35 5450 Arsenal (at Sublette) 24 hrs / 7 days 63110 17 Earth Circle Recycling

(during business hours only) 1660 South Kingshighway (at I-44) MON-SAT, 8am-4pm