Service disruption: Map shows 30 dropoff locations for St. Louis recycling

Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is an ongoing labor shortage and the city is still using the same trucks to collect recycling and trash. The result is that items in recycling bins are headed for the landfill. The city has been tossing the recycling out with the trash since mid-July.

You can still recycle in the city of St. Louis. There are 30 dropoff locations that will accept your items. See the map and list below to find the site near you. There is no change to roll cart collection.

The St. Louis Refuse division is still looking for workers. The driver positions are union jobs with competitive salaries and benefits. Drivers are required to have a commercial driver’s license permit. There is also a $1,500 bonus to work during a trial period.

St. Louis city employees can earn a $500 bonus for referring a candidate. The City of St. Louis is looking to hire for more than 100 different vacant positions across departments. All positions start at $15 per hour.

ZIPWARDSITEADDRESSHOURS
631025Engine House #9814 Labeaume24 hrs / 7 days
631035StreetDelmar (between 14th and 15th Streets)24 hrs / 7 days
631046Engine House #72600 LaSalle (at Jefferson)24 hrs / 7 days
631065Street13th at Montgomery24 hrs / 7 days
631065Engine House #52123 North Market (at 22nd Street)24 hrs / 7 days
6310619Engine House #173238 Dr. Martin Luther King (at Leonard)24 hrs / 7 days
631065Fire DepartmentSheridan at Elliot24 hrs / 7 days
631075Street13th at Branch24 hrs / 7 days
631073Engine House #81501 Salisbury (at Blair)24 hrs / 7 days
6310916Engine House #314408 Donovan (at Sutherland)24 hrs / 7 days
6311111Engine House #236500 Michigan (at Soper)24 hrs / 7 days
6311222Engine House #131400 Shawmut (at Ridge)24 hrs / 7 days
6311222Street1454 Rowan24 hrs / 7 days
631135StreetSpring at North Market24 hrs / 7 days
631151Alley3511 Norwood24 hrs / 7 days
6311521Engine House #264520 Margaretta (between Cora and Taylor)24 hrs / 7 days
631151Alley5102 Palm24 hrs / 7 days
631151Alley5162 Ashland24 hrs / 7 days
631154StreetAshland at Newstead (Northeast Corner)24 hrs / 7 days
6311615AlleyAlley West of Roger between Parker and McDonald)24 hrs / 7 days
6311724Engine House #221229 McCausland (at West Park)24 hrs / 7 days
631189Engine House #12910 South Jefferson (at Pestalozzi)24 hrs / 7 days
6311820StreetVirginia at Utah24 hrs / 7 days
6312027Engine House #275435 Partridge (between Harney and Riverview)24 hrs / 7 days
631201StreetUnion at Lillian24 hrs / 7 days
6313924Street Department1900 Hampton at I-44MON-FRI, 6am-6pm
6313910Engine House #355450 Arsenal (at Sublette)24 hrs / 7 days
6311017Earth Circle Recycling
(during business hours only)		1660 South Kingshighway (at I-44)MON-SAT, 8am-4pm

