HERMANN, Mo. – A procession, public visitation and funeral services are planned Sunday in memory of Hermann officer Mason Griffith, who was fatally shot in the line of duty last weekend.

Police have arranged a public visitation for Griffith from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Owensville High School, which is located at 3336 Highway 19. Funeral services will follow around 2 p.m.

After that, a procession to a local cemetery is planned. Police offered the following directions on the procession:

The group will leave from Owensville High School Gymnasium. The procession will continue down Hwy 19 S to Hwy 28 E to Hwy 50 E to Reserve St. After those turns, the procession will end at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud, Missouri.

The public is invited to the visitation. Those attending should expect to park on the southern-most entrance of the complex and follow parking detail directions from there.

Drivers should anticipate some traffic delays around Gasconade County on Sunday. For additional information on the procession or services, contact the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team at 816-509-0256.

Investigators say Griffith and New Haven police officer Adam Sullentrup were at Casey’s gas station last Sunday in Hermann when they tried to take Kenneth Simpson into custody on outstanding warrants. Both officers were shot and Griffith died, leaving behind his wife and two children.